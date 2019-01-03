PATRICK BULGER: A Buffalo, crocodile and a few red herrings walk onto a golf course…

Extract

President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t get much opportunity for frivolous pastimes like golf, but with the festive season upon us there’s a chance for a quick nine holes on a course designed for our Buffalo Soldier. A man of the people, he’ll attract a gallery of fans cheering him on and a sprinkling of detractors willing his every putt to stay out of the hole.

So, on the first tee at noon, Mzansi Country Club. The hole known as ANC Agony, par four. A few practice swings with the driver and the Buffalo crunches it down the middle, unsurprisingly, to grudging, muted applause from women’s and youth league types.