BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: This is why Ramaphosa should back what’s being attempted at the SABC
And if the SABC project does succeed, it could be a blueprint on how to tackle other parastatals in dire situations
Extract
The recent turn of events at the SABC does not only bode ill for the survival and health of the corporation, it also sends a warning that sorting out parastatals and generally cleaning up the mess, entitlement and corruption of the past decade will be more than a mammoth task.
And those who genuinely believe that the government is serious about turning over a new leaf — and may therefore be tempted to offer their services — should think again. Events at the SABC offer a cautionary tale.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.