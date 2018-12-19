BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: This is why Ramaphosa should back what’s being attempted at the SABC

And if the SABC project does succeed, it could be a blueprint on how to tackle other parastatals in dire situations

Extract

The recent turn of events at the SABC does not only bode ill for the survival and health of the corporation, it also sends a warning that sorting out parastatals and generally cleaning up the mess, entitlement and corruption of the past decade will be more than a mammoth task.

And those who genuinely believe that the government is serious about turning over a new leaf — and may therefore be tempted to offer their services — should think again. Events at the SABC offer a cautionary tale.