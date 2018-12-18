RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Despite a diminishing prospect of success, Tom Moyane insists on fighting on

There are many more skeletons buried at Sars, likely to be exposed once the second layer of management, Moyane's acolytes, is dislodged

Extract

Why is Tom Moyane so desperate to get his job back? The former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss is exploring further legal avenues to challenge his dismissal and argue that President Cyril Ramaphosa and judge Robert Nugent treated him unfairly.

This is after the North Gauteng High Court eviscerated him, calling his conduct in the case he brought against Ramaphosa, Nugent and others "particularly reprehensible", "vexatious" and "abusive".

You would think that Moyane would now limp off with his tail between his legs, particularly after the Nugent inquiry exposed him as a wrecking ball at Sars and a minion of criminal networks, including the illicit tobacco industry and the Guptas.

But Moyane is determined to fight on, even though there is little prospect of success.