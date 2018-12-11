RANJENI MUNUSAMY: SA is not alone, the world is in the grips of an information war
The model to fuel outrage through fake news, discredit journalists and propel discourse to suit certain political agendas has been emulated in many parts of the world
I had no idea the world was at war. I knew there was an information war in SA, but I did not see the big picture until I heard the European Commission announce the allocation of €5m to counter the assault on democracy across Europe.
The commission’s vice-president, Andrus Ansip, this week called on European nations to unite to fight “relentless propaganda and information weaponising used against our democracies”.
He said: “Disinformation is not new. It has been a weapon for many centuries. In this century what has changed is the speed, aggression and ease with which it spreads.”
