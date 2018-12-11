The model to fuel outrage through fake news, discredit journalists and propel discourse to suit certain political agendas has been emulated in many parts of the world

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: SA is not alone, the world is in the grips of an information war

Extract

I had no idea the world was at war. I knew there was an information war in SA, but I did not see the big picture until I heard the European Commission announce the allocation of €5m to counter the assault on democracy across Europe.

The commission’s vice-president, Andrus Ansip, this week called on European nations to unite to fight “relentless propaganda and information weaponising used against our democracies”.

He said: “Disinformation is not new. It has been a weapon for many centuries. In this century what has changed is the speed, aggression and ease with which it spreads.”