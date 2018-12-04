Self-testing: a potentially powerful tool for fighting HIV

Self-screening

From November 2017 to September 2018, we distributed HIV self-screening kits to primary recipients (clients directly receiving the kit) and secondary recipients (people related to primary recipients, for example, their sexual partners). These were distributed in four of the country’s nine provinces.

The kits were handed out in a number of different places, including existing HIV-testing mobile services, and selected spaces in communities such as shopping centres. HIV self-screening kits were also distributed in workplaces, taxi ranks and at health facilities for the partners of pregnant women and people living with HIV. Participants in our sex worker programmes were also given self-screening kits to share with their networks.

As part of the initiative, follow-ups were done telephonically with a randomly selected and representative sample of people who received kits in communities, workplaces and taxi ranks. We also followed up with everybody who received self-screening kits at health facilities and through our sex worker programmes.

The aim is to encourage people to use the HIV self-screening kits and interpret the results themselves. If the results are positive, the person must have the results confirmed by a health professional. If the results are still positive, the person should start HIV treatment immediately.

By the end of September 2018, we had distributed 505,836 kits. A majority — 62% — went to men; 12% were received by people who had never tested for HIV before; and 45% of the recipients had not tested in the past year. The WHO recommends testing for HIV every six to 12 months.

In less than a year we were able to reach the target populations. Our project is ongoing and forms part of a Unitaid-funded HIV self-testing Africa initiative, which is evaluating HIV self-screening around the continent.

Our findings are informing the implementation of HIV self-testing in SA and other countries. The findings will also be published in open access journals in early 2019.

• Francis is an epidemiologist at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, Wits University

• Mohammed Majam, the technical head of HIV self-testing at the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, contributed to this article