BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: We need an unsullied head of prosecutions to redeem the captured NPA

Extract

The decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to provisionally withdraw charges against the Gupta enablers allegedly involved in syphoning millions of rand from the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede is a mighty blow in the fight against endemic corruption.

As more jaw-dropping revelations are made before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the public is left to wonder: will the suspects ultimately pay for the destruction they’ve caused, or are they simply going to be left alone to enjoy their ill-gotten gains?

The Guptas, having robbed the country blind, are now laughing at us. They’ve made an ass of us.