JUSTICE MALALA: Do not believe Donald Trump’s lies about Mexico, it is so much more than he says
One night in Tijuana — where thousands of desperate people are stranded — will disabuse you of the hateful hype about a migrant ‘invasion’
Extract
Like so many other leaders who are full of sound and fury that signifies nothing, the greatest and saddest problem with Donald Trump is that he makes the world forget what the US can be. Since his rise to power in 2016, Trump has turned the US into a joke on the global stage.
His actions at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Argentina this weekend underline the boorishness of the man. He rants and raves. He insults and obfuscates. He manufactures facts and figures to suit his agenda. He tells untruths.
He supports the likes of Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian leader who has a direct connection to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, while coddling and encouraging dictators and anti-democrats from the Philippines to Brazil. In Trumpland, everything looks venal and corrupted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.