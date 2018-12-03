One night in Tijuana — where thousands of desperate people are stranded — will disabuse you of the hateful hype about a migrant ‘invasion’

JUSTICE MALALA: Do not believe Donald Trump’s lies about Mexico, it is so much more than he says

Extract

Like so many other leaders who are full of sound and fury that signifies nothing, the greatest and saddest problem with Donald Trump is that he makes the world forget what the US can be. Since his rise to power in 2016, Trump has turned the US into a joke on the global stage.

His actions at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Argentina this weekend underline the boorishness of the man. He rants and raves. He insults and obfuscates. He manufactures facts and figures to suit his agenda. He tells untruths.

He supports the likes of Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian leader who has a direct connection to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, while coddling and encouraging dictators and anti-democrats from the Philippines to Brazil. In Trumpland, everything looks venal and corrupted.