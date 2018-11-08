How male mosquitoes that shoot blanks hold the key to curbing malaria

Failure to eliminate malaria transmission is attributed, in part, to resistance to the insecticides being used. Added to this is the challenge of controlling the outdoor-biting Anopheles arabiensis population that’s largely considered responsible for most malaria transmission in the country.

Indoor spraying isn’t completely effective against this mosquito because it mainly targets indoor biting and resting mosquitoes. This strategy is not adequate against vectors that sometimes feed and rest outdoors, such as An. arabiensis.

Other, complementary vector control strategies are needed to eliminate the disease. These must be able to control outdoor feeding and resting mosquito populations.

One possible approach is a technique that involves sterilising the insects. The technology is currently being assessed in SA. The technique involves a genetic birth control method in which laboratory mass-produced sterile male insects are released into the wild at a ratio that effectively inundates a target population. This forces most females to mate with sterile males, substantially reducing their fecundity, and resulting in population suppression.

The sterile insect technique has been piloted against mosquito vectors of the Zika, yellow fever, chikungunya and dengue viruses, but has never been used for malaria control efforts. The South African sterile insect technique initiative together with a similar trial in Sudan are a first for African malaria vectors.

Preparations for the South African project are at an advanced stage. A pilot mass-rearing facility has been built and the size of the natural mosquito population has been estimated. In addition, a local community has been drawn into preparations and is now ready for a trial run. All these steps pave the way for a pilot demonstration.

The project

The sterile insect technique has been applied successfully against other insect pests including the fruit fly and the new-world screwworm fly. In SA this technology is routinely used in Citrusdal, Western Cape to control the false codling moth.

The project involving An. arabiensis aims to show that the sterile insect technique can be successfully used to suppress mosquito populations that carry and spread malaria. If it works, the approach can be used as an alternative vector control method to complement existing strategies.

The project is being implemented in three phases.

Phase 1 included trials showed that sterilised An. arabiensis males mass-reared under laboratory conditions can compete with fertile males for mates. This milestone informed phase 2 of the project, which is currently under way.

This phase aims to test the feasibility of the sterile insect technique through a small-scale pilot field demonstration in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Research activities for phase 2 are in progress. The biggest development here is the building of Africa’s first pilot mosquito mass-rearing facility.

The sterile insect technique relies heavily on inundating the wild population with sterilised male insects. For this to succeed, it’s important to know the size of the wild mosquito population as this will determine how many laboratory-reared sterilised males would need to be released.

To estimate mosquito population numbers, a mark-release-recapture method was used. About 30,000 yellow and orange-dusted laboratory-reared males sharing the same genetic background as the wild population were released over two release periods. Some of these mosquitoes were recaptured together with wild mosquitoes and a formula was used to estimate the wild population size.

Interestingly, marked males were recaptured in swarms of wild males. This indicates that the laboratory-reared males were able to locate and participate in mating swarms — a crucial step for the potential success of the sterile insect technique.