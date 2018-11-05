Democrats see Trump’s mendacity as his greatest flaw, failing to understand that it it his deadliest weapon

JUSTICE MALALA: Wake up, liberals: this is why Donald Trump and his ilk keep winning

The liberal left has a massive problem on its hands these days: it misreads the tea leaves. The broad political left often thinks that what it desires is what the rest of the masses want. And often, now, in elections from Europe to South and North America, we find that voters hanker for something different, something the intelligentsia refuses to acknowledge or see.

I was in London on the eve of the June 23 2016 Brexit vote in the UK. London, home of global finance and the intelligentsia, was calm. Because Londoners believed in globalisation and its positive impacts (which they enjoy), they assumed that the entire UK believed the same thing and would vote accordingly.

They didn’t see defeat staring them in the face.