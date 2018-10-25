JONATHAN JANSEN: A focus on what binds us can undo the damage done by our tribal instincts

The feeling of being included or excluded is not, as Mandela understood, an empirical science. You do not need “data” to determine whether people feel part of a nation or not. It is something people sense, an emotional connection, a feeling of being recognised or not.

The truth is that people who were classified coloured feel alienated within the broader South African society. It is the signals that ordinary people in so-called coloured communities triangulate when they hear senior leaders of the ruling party speak about “Africans in particular” as the primary focus of the struggle and its benefits.

It is the complete absence in the new president’s first state of the nation address of anyone but Africans (Mandela would bring Ingrid Jonker into his speeches for good reason and Mbeki would at least momentarily include all of us in his “I am an African” speech).

It is the media headlines about nine coloured officers in the department of correctional services being denied promotion because of “employment equity” and “demographic” considerations.

It is the perception that the national government deliberately withholds crime-fighting resources on the Cape Flats to embarrass the DA, even as coloured youngsters are mowed down in the crossfire among rival gangsters.

I grew up under a different tradition. My political mentor as a teenager was my activist uncle Joey Marks and, later on, the intellectual Neville Alexander. I found myself feeling liberated as a young university student under the teachings of Steve Biko — we were black.

Later I found solace in non-racialism without slipping into the delusion of colour-blindness. I would evolve in my political consciousness towards thinking of solidarity as the organising principle for activism rather than race.

And ever since I gained political consciousness, I rejected then and now being labelled coloured. My identity and my commitment do not belong to any group, nor are they contained within borders. That was the case long before I became comfortably middle class.