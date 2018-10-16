'Moyane appointed global consultancy Gartner to assess SARS’s IT system and strategy – which came at a cost of about R200m'

AMIL UMRAW: How Moyane laid the groundwork for the collapse of SARS e-filing

EXTRACT

On Monday, testimony from senior executives at the revenue service showed how years of work to modernise processes at SARS was put at risk under Moyane.

Rabie said Gartner, in carrying out their assessment, had only consulted him and his team through assessments and questionnaires, which were “not necessarily detailed”.

“What suddenly started to happen is our support functions started to run autonomously and it was centralised. There was no consideration for the digitised specific requirements. Effectively, infrastructure is far behind ... It’s pointing to the imminent collapse of the digital infrastructure at Sars,” Rabie said.

“One of the things is that modernisation was stopped. In the world of technology if you lose years you typically have to restart.”