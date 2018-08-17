CATHLEEN POWELL: Ruling on Abrahams addresses only some of the NPA’s glaring flaws

The question now is: how much of this did Monday’s Constitutional Court judgment fix? It has removed some of the design flaws which allowed the authority to be abused and compromised. But it has merely opened the door towards other changes which may be necessary to ensure a functional, reliable and competent prosecutions body — changes which require the input of parliament and broader society.

Independence and competence

An effective, accountable NPA needs at least two things: structural independence and competent personnel with expertise and integrity.

Structural independence refers to the design of the institution, in particular whether the legislation that governs it is designed in a way that prevents those in power from forcing it to act in their own interests instead of in the interests of justice.

Two rulings from the court’s recent judgment will improve the structural independence of the NPA. First, it held that the clause allowing the president to extend the term of an NDPP was unconstitutional.

In addition, the court also declared section 12(6) of the act invalid to the extent that it allows the president to suspend NPA officials indefinitely and without pay. Instead, the court limited the period of suspension to six months, and ordered that the suspended officials be paid during that period.

Weaknesses remain

But the judgment didn’t address other weaknesses. In particular, it left untouched the process of appointing its head. Under the National Prosecutions Act, the choice of the NDPP remains within the sole discretion of the president. The National Prosecutions Act does set out certain prerequisites, such as legal qualifications. The national head of prosecutions is also required to be a "fit and proper" person.

But the president is not required to consult with anybody on his choice or to justify his decision.

This explains why the removal of Abrahams has not triggered widespread relief. Nobody knows — or has any say in — who will be appointed next.

Civil society has taken up this issue in the wake of a string of disastrous appointments. It is suggesting that the head of the prosecutions authority should be chosen in an open, consultative manner.