Visionary leadership has become a rare thing and has almost disappeared from public life and politics, in SA and around the world

TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa would do well to take leadership lessons from leaders of yesteryear

EXTRACT

President Cyril Rampahosa confirmed recently that his government plans to expropriate property without compensation, following examples of Zimbabwe and Venezuela."

The comparisons might be both alarmist and overstretched, but for the investor world, the people and funds who buy our bonds and equities which in turn fund our current account and ballooning budget deficit, it might ring true.

Actually, in many ways Ramaphosa is an amalgam of May and Corbyn rather than Mugabe and Hugo Chavez.