RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Now that Shaun Abrahams is gone, how do we fix the NPA?
EXTRACT
In the Estina case, the NPA did not produce the documents made available in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture investigation, including the bank records showing the flow of money.
"It is as if they have forgotten how to conduct a case. They no longer have the expertise. The incompetence is now ingrained," said a source with intimate knowledge of the case.
But was the NPA acting deliberately to damage its own cases?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.