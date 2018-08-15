RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Now that Shaun Abrahams is gone, how do we fix the NPA?

EXTRACT

In the Estina case, the NPA did not produce the documents made available in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture investigation, including the bank records showing the flow of money.

"It is as if they have forgotten how to conduct a case. They no longer have the expertise. The incompetence is now ingrained," said a source with intimate knowledge of the case.

But was the NPA acting deliberately to damage its own cases?