DAVID LEWIS: The stark lessons from the arrest of Duduzane Zuma
'We learn - and those who are contemplating a life of corruption should also learn - that even the mighty can fall'
EXTRACT
I am fascinated by media references hinting that the prosecution's case against Duduzane was strengthened following a conversation with Fana Hlongwane, the arms deal-connected businessman, who was present when Ajay Gupta is alleged to have offered Jonas the bribe.
Duduzane was in the room too, and if he is vulnerable to prosecution on that basis, then so is Hlongwane. We'll undoubtedly hear more about this. Others may want to contemplate who else was in the room when they cut their own corrupt deals.
