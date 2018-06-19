PHILANI NOMBEMBE: The inside story of a police killing

The criminals were abetted by a number of people in the tiny community of Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, including an alleged gun runner, drug dealers and self-confessed robbers

EXTRACT

The judgment handed down deals with the case of a criminal trio – Athenkosi Mdluli, Xolani Ndesi and Jackson Mhobo – who shot and killed Constable Mziwonke Siwisa and stole his official firearm in an orgy of crime during the early hours of December 12 2016. What followed is perplexing.

The criminals were abetted by a number of people in the tiny community of Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, including an alleged gun runner, drug dealers and self-confessed robbers. The alleged drug runner even had the nerve to call the police, in front of the murderers, to confirm the trio's claim that they killed a cop. And after he got it confirmed, the killer gloated to him: “Yes, I am the one who killed the police officer.”