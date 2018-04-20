Behind AfriForum's prosecution of Julius Malema

'They know if they don’t prosecute we can and will'

EXTRACT:

The charges relate to a R52-million Limpopo roads tender awarded to a company called On Point Engineering in 2009. Malema was the sole trustee of the Ratanang Trust, which held an interest in the company.

Kriel himself had opened a case against Malema in 2011 regarding the matter.

“If you look at the Gupta/Jacob Zuma cases there has been a lot of pressure on them [NPA] to actually be left with no choice but to do that [prosecute],” Kriel told Times Select on Thursday.

“It seems they are now also going to prosecute Duduzane Zuma – which they didn’t want to do before – so we had to exert pressure to say if they don’t, we will. That is our role at the moment, to make sure they do their job and if they don’t, we will,” Kriel added.

Kriel agreed this was the same reason why the announcement over Malema was made now, despite the NPA writing to AfriForum that state prosecutors would make a decision in August.