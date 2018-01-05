CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Living like Mad Max on the Cape peninsula
A visit to a surprisingly empty Cape Town brings home the seriousness of the city's water crisis
Water, water everywhere, Nor any drop to drink.
These lines are from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, where the speaker, a sailor on a ship, is surrounded by salt water that he cannot drink
Unpack. Settle in. When you’re ready, there’ll be a water briefing, my friend said.
She’d just fetched me from Cape Town’s international airport and driven me to her beautiful home in the southern suburbs.
I laughed. Snorted really. Then I wagged my finger and said: Sneaky. You almost got me. Just because I’m from Joburg…
My friend shook her head, assured me this was no joke, and asked me to meet her (and, she said, her kids could do with a refresher lesson) in the bathroom.
First, she pointed to the basin tap. Literally wet your toothbrush, if you have to, but do not leave the tap running while you brush your teeth. Never leave the tap running.
She handed me a small glass: fill that halfway with water then use it to rinse and clean your toothbrush. No more than half please. Better still, she said, use the bottled water next to your bed.
Next she showed me the bucket under the shower and asked that I use it while waiting for the water to run hot.
She gave me instructions: use this water to wet and soap yourself then rinse off under the shower — with the bucket in place to catch the grey water. Do not let shower run for longer than 30 seconds.
M said different people in Cape Town would give me different showering limits, but in her household, where there were five people, they had set a 30-second limit. She handed me an oven timer, already set to the allotted time.
You’ll be surprised how long 30 seconds is, my friend said kindly.
I was to use the gray water to flush the loo — she pointed to a jug next to the toilet and the brick in the cistern.
Then she led me to the kitchen. Do not, under any circumstances, wash a dish using running tap water. Fill the dishwasher, which we will turn on when its jam-packed to capacity. It uses less water than if you wash by hand.
There was a 5-litre bottle of water on the counter top that I could use for filling the kettle and for drinking water.
Outside, her swimming pool — usually pristine blue and deliciously inviting on a hot day like this was — was, surprisingly, just over two-thirds full. Apparently a few intermittent showers over the past few weeks had filled the pool and watered some of the thirsty plants so her garden was surprisingly green.
I was told that I could swim instead of showering if I wanted.
Everyone in the house did. Everyone in the house was on a showering roster, swimming one day, then showering the next.
The small children chanted when asked: “If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down.” Even the languid dogs seemed to know the house water rules.
My friend and her boyfriend and their various children shrugged as I questioned them over dinner: restrictions had been imposed. Everyone needed to observe them because very soon, taps would be opened and nothing would come out. They were appalled that anyone would flout the regulations.
What happens when mankind has used up, wasted, all its resources? Lawlessness is the new law. People turn feral, fight for scraps
Yes, there is a water crisis in the Western Cape. It’s probably why (I found over Christmas) Cape Town is unseasonably empty. I was gobsmacked to find that you didn’t need a restaurant reservation; that there were large Accommodation Available signs in even the most popular tourist areas. Even the roads seemed emptier than normal. Someone drove me along the Atlantic Seaboard and we did not encounter a traffic jam.
A few days later, having left the southern suburbs for a holiday house on the west coast of the Cape Peninsula, in Kommetjie, I experienced the forerunner of what is to come — the local municipality turned off the water altogether for six hours.
It’s the water version of the “load-shedding” (water shedding doesn’t work, does it?) that we came to know in Johannesburg when Eskom plunged large parts of our city into darkness for long periods every few days.
The municipality also dramatically reduced water pressure, alternating areas rotationally.
Then, Capetonians woke, on New Year’s Day, to find that level 6 water restrictions – with more regular water outages expected across the city – had been introduced. Water usage greater than 10,500 litres a month per household has been declared excessive.
Now it’s no longer a case of “Please be mindful of how much water you use”; it’s a case of “Exceed the limit and your household will be fitted with a water management device – for your own account!”
I saw my first Mad Max movie in 1979, when I was 21. A crazy futuristic fantasy set in a barren world where water is currency.
I loved Mel Gibson, the Mad Max of the first three movies set in a dystopian Australian post-apocalyptic society.
The main Mad Max theme is that there has been societal collapse due to war and a critical shortage of resources that have been squandered, leaving a wasteland. Of course, the dramatic absence of life-giving water is the most worrying shortage.
I was a final year journalism student at Rhodes University in 1979, already planning my future as a writer of fiction. But even for me, with my vivid imagination, this Mad Max franchise seemed too farfetched to comprehend.
What happens when mankind has used up, wasted, all its resources? Lawlessness is the new law. People turn feral, fight for scraps. Human beings revert to their most savage, ugly selves.
Remember English philosopher Thomas Hobbes called it in his memorable description of life outside society: it would be, he said, “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short”.
If there is one thing that would destabilise the natural rhythm of the world and lead to full-scale war, it will be natural resources. And, of course, top of that list is water.
There is that speech that former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon made in 2005 in which he said: “Water scarcity threatens economic and social gains and is potent fuel for wars and conflict.”
Two years later, a UN programme concluded that genocide in Darfur had its roots in climate change and water shortages.
A friend who works for the DA insists that water is a national resource and therefore is the sole responsibility of central government. The ANC-led government, he said, had failed to make provision for the possibility of Cape Town running out of water. And they are still dithering over a solution — mainly to make the DA look bad.
An ANC councillor lays the blame for this quite terrifying mess squarely on the DA. Talk about paranoia.
Who cares who’s to blame. Cape Town is in the process of dying. Slowly for now. But things will deteriorate with the speed of light if the taps run dry. I can’t imagine a city the size of Cape Town not having water.
The possibility of a Mad Max scenario is literally months away.
Please sign in or register to comment.