CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Living like Mad Max on the Cape peninsula

Water, water everywhere, Nor any drop to drink.

These lines are from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, where the speaker, a sailor on a ship, is surrounded by salt water that he cannot drink

Unpack. Settle in. When you’re ready, there’ll be a water briefing, my friend said.

She’d just fetched me from Cape Town’s international airport and driven me to her beautiful home in the southern suburbs.

I laughed. Snorted really. Then I wagged my finger and said: Sneaky. You almost got me. Just because I’m from Joburg…

My friend shook her head, assured me this was no joke, and asked me to meet her (and, she said, her kids could do with a refresher lesson) in the bathroom.

First, she pointed to the basin tap. Literally wet your toothbrush, if you have to, but do not leave the tap running while you brush your teeth. Never leave the tap running.

She handed me a small glass: fill that halfway with water then use it to rinse and clean your toothbrush. No more than half please. Better still, she said, use the bottled water next to your bed.

Next she showed me the bucket under the shower and asked that I use it while waiting for the water to run hot.

She gave me instructions: use this water to wet and soap yourself then rinse off under the shower — with the bucket in place to catch the grey water. Do not let shower run for longer than 30 seconds.

M said different people in Cape Town would give me different showering limits, but in her household, where there were five people, they had set a 30-second limit. She handed me an oven timer, already set to the allotted time.

You’ll be surprised how long 30 seconds is, my friend said kindly.

I was to use the gray water to flush the loo — she pointed to a jug next to the toilet and the brick in the cistern.

Then she led me to the kitchen. Do not, under any circumstances, wash a dish using running tap water. Fill the dishwasher, which we will turn on when its jam-packed to capacity. It uses less water than if you wash by hand.

There was a 5-litre bottle of water on the counter top that I could use for filling the kettle and for drinking water.

Outside, her swimming pool — usually pristine blue and deliciously inviting on a hot day like this was — was, surprisingly, just over two-thirds full. Apparently a few intermittent showers over the past few weeks had filled the pool and watered some of the thirsty plants so her garden was surprisingly green.

I was told that I could swim instead of showering if I wanted.

Everyone in the house did. Everyone in the house was on a showering roster, swimming one day, then showering the next.

The small children chanted when asked: “If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down.” Even the languid dogs seemed to know the house water rules.

My friend and her boyfriend and their various children shrugged as I questioned them over dinner: restrictions had been imposed. Everyone needed to observe them because very soon, taps would be opened and nothing would come out. They were appalled that anyone would flout the regulations.