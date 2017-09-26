Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has endorsed the national strike called by trade federation Cosatu and urged businesses to allow employees to exercise their right to demonstrate.

“BLSA supports our employees' constitutional right to peaceful protest and unequivocally endorses the urgent appointment of an independent Judicial Commission of Enquiry into State Capture‚ as per the former Public Protector's State of Capture Report‚” BLSA said in a statement.

“The BLSA values are defined by our country's constitution‚ and we therefore respect the democratic right of Cosatu to add its voice to the growing national condemnation of state capture and corruption.”

Cosatu has planned a national strike for Wednesday to protest against state capture. The protest is accompanied by a list of demands‚ including that President Jacob Zuma appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to probe state capture.

Cosatu‚ which has called on Zuma to resign‚ wants the proceeds of state capture to be channeled to projects that fight poverty.

The federation has threatened to shut down the country as it marches on city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and the SA Local Government Association.

More protests are planned for next month.

