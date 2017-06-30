Gauteng Premier's building on fire in Joburg
'All officials have been evacuated and are safe'
The building housing Gauteng Premier David Makhura's offices was on Friday morning‚ his office said.
Emergency services were on the scene.
The blaze occurred in one section of the building.
"A section of the Office of the Premier building at 30 Simmonds Street in Johannesburg is on fire. The Johannesburg Fire Department is on site dealing with the matter‚" the premier's office said in a statement.
"All officials have been evacuated and are safe. The City of Johannesburg Fire Department will investigate the cause of the fire and the damage thereof. Once the fire department has established the cause of the fire‚ it will be communicated to the public."
Premier's office on Fire in Simmonds street... pic.twitter.com/IGQzVQIKoA— Lumko Xaba_EMP (@LumkoX) June 30, 2017
Office of the premier Gauteng #PremierMakhurasOffice burnt down 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/e3W6NyxjHo— Slindile Mbuyazi (@Slie4life) June 30, 2017
Short statement on @GautengProvince Comrade Makhura's Office Fire #GPFire cc @Phumla_Mthala pic.twitter.com/ekkK0a01Jr— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) June 30, 2017
- TimesLIVE
