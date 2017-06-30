The building housing Gauteng Premier David Makhura's offices was on Friday morning‚ his office said.

Emergency services were on the scene.

The blaze occurred in one section of the building.

"A section of the Office of the Premier building at 30 Simmonds Street in Johannesburg is on fire. The Johannesburg Fire Department is on site dealing with the matter‚" the premier's office said in a statement.

"All officials have been evacuated and are safe. The City of Johannesburg Fire Department will investigate the cause of the fire and the damage thereof. Once the fire department has established the cause of the fire‚ it will be communicated to the public."