Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at home for exposing Guptas

Small group arrives on day Bruce publishes article on how he has been harrassed by the Guptas

29 June 2017 - 13:47 TIMESLIVE
Protesters confront senior journalist Peter Bruce. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Protesters confront senior journalist Peter Bruce. Picture: TIMESLIVE

A small group of protesters gathered outside the home of well-known journalist Peter Bruce on Thursday.

“There are people in black T-shirts demonstrating outside my house. They are banging my garage doors and threatening people. I am at the Parkview police station as we speak to report the matter‚” Bruce told TimesLIVE.

Bruce said he has no doubt that the protest could be linked to an opinion piece in Business Day in which he writes that he was targeted by the Guptas for writing critical articles about them.

Bruce is editor at large of the Tiso Blackstar Group‚ formerly Times Media‚ which owns TimesLIVE.

This is a developing story.

-TimesLIVE

