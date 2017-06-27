News

Zuma no-show at radical transformation launch

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma's no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business

27 June 2017 - 11:20 Bongani Mthethwa
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
laugh it off - President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the official opening of KwaZulu-Natal's grand plans to radically alter its economy for the benefit of black Africans.

Zuma was expected to lead the launch of Operation Vula and the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation programmes in Ixopo outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The programmes are an attempt to address the skewed economic make-up of the region through the empowerment of the previously disenfranchised.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma's no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business. It is believed that Zuma did not attend because of an ANC NEC meeting in Gauteng.

Operation Vula seeks to localise the economy by exploiting government buying power to procure from SMMEs and cooperatives. It will target blacks‚ women‚ youth and people with disabilities.

The province also want to improve the participation of small-scale farmers from historically underprivileged communities in the lucrative food production market.

-TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta minions wrote fake Nene letter to top ...
News
2.
Zuma and Zille visit Knysna together
News
3.
Passage to India: Gigaba adviser and premier's ...
News
4.
Summoned to testify by Parliament: Ajay and Atul ...
News
5.
Auditor-General exposes Tshwane's R1.9-billion ...
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.