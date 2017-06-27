Zuma no-show at radical transformation launch

The programmes are an attempt to address the skewed economic make-up of the region through the empowerment of the previously disenfranchised.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma's no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business. It is believed that Zuma did not attend because of an ANC NEC meeting in Gauteng.

Operation Vula seeks to localise the economy by exploiting government buying power to procure from SMMEs and cooperatives. It will target blacks‚ women‚ youth and people with disabilities.

The province also want to improve the participation of small-scale farmers from historically underprivileged communities in the lucrative food production market.

-TimesLIVE