Zuma no-show at radical transformation launch
KZN Premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma's no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business
President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the official opening of KwaZulu-Natal's grand plans to radically alter its economy for the benefit of black Africans.
Zuma was expected to lead the launch of Operation Vula and the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation programmes in Ixopo outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
The programmes are an attempt to address the skewed economic make-up of the region through the empowerment of the previously disenfranchised.
KZN Premier Willies Mchunu apologised for Zuma's no-show‚ saying he had to attend to urgent business. It is believed that Zuma did not attend because of an ANC NEC meeting in Gauteng.
Operation Vula seeks to localise the economy by exploiting government buying power to procure from SMMEs and cooperatives. It will target blacks‚ women‚ youth and people with disabilities.
The province also want to improve the participation of small-scale farmers from historically underprivileged communities in the lucrative food production market.
-TimesLIVE
Please login or register to comment.