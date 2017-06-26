Passage to India: Gigaba adviser and premier's son on Gupta junket

The report said Mahlangu confirmed introducing Kona to Sahara, a Gupta company, but denied knowing of the cash offer — despite sources claiming that Mahlangu sat through the entire 40-minute meeting.

In 2014 there was further speculation about his relationship with the Guptas when amaBhungane journalists revealed that Mahlangu had purchased an upmarket home from the Gupta family for R5-million — before his term as Gigaba’s adviser had ended.

Mahlangu has denied any wrongdoing.

A source who asked not to be named claims that two of the meetings listed in the Outlook calendar related to the Guptas wanting Mahlangu to be appointed director-general of the Department of Transport. He applied for the position but was unsuccessful.

“Yes, I was told that the Guptas wanted Mahlangu to be appointed DG of Transport. But the then minister, Ben Martins, put a stop to it because Mahlangu was not suitably qualified,” the source claimed.

Mahlangu said inferences that the Guptas had tried to assist his career were “false and insulting”.

“Around 2013, entirely of my own accord, I applied for the position of director-general at the Department of Transport, which had become vacant. Whilst I was interviewed, I was unsuccessful,” Mahlangu said.

“I take exception that this was informed by anything other than my credentials and experience.”

Thamsanqa Msomi, who was implicated in the leaked e-mails as assisting the Gupta family gain visas for family and business associates, is still associated with Gigaba, who made him as his political adviser after becoming finance minister earlier this year.

During Gigaba’s stint as public enterprises minister he appointed to the boards of Eskom, Denel and Transnet individuals who have been shown to be closely associated with the Gupta family.

Neither Gupta spokesman Gary Naidoo, nor lawyer Gert van der Merwe, responded to questions.

- The Times