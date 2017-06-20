Parliament has directed four committees to "urgently probe" allegations of state capture involving cabinet ministers.

In a statement‚ Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said that House chairperson of committees Cedric Frolick had on Thursday written to the Home Affairs‚ Mineral Resources‚ Public Enterprises and Transport committees‚ to advise them to "ensure immediate engagement with the concerned Ministers to ensure that Parliament gets to the bottom of the allegations".

This comes in the wake of the "Gupta leaks"‚ a series of damning emails linking several high profile ministers to the Gupta family.

These include:- Then Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba who signed off on the Gupta family's appeal after their citizenship was denied. Gigaba has since said the appeal was like many others he had dealt with‚ and had been signed after all the information had been considered.