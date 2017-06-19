WATCH: Trevor Noah compares Zuma and Trump

The comedian‚ who hosts the US prime time show The Daily Show is notorious for his Trump jokes.

"Donald Trump reminds me of African dictators. He loves himself‚ he believes that only he can fix the problems and he speaks in the third person. I mean‚ he's the first African dictator to use Twitter‚" he said.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show the comedian took it a step further and listed the similarities between Donald and "African dictators"‚ particularly Zuma.

Watch the video here: