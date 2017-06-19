News

WATCH: Trevor Noah compares Zuma and Trump

'Donald Trump reminds me of African dictators. He loves himself‚ he believes that only he can fix the problems and he speaks in the third person'

19 June 2017 - 08:43 Tshisalive
Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

 Although Donald Trump and Jacob Zuma are worlds apart (well continents rather)‚ Trevor Noah found some interesting similarities between the two.

When asked if Africa has ever been faced with a "Trump-like" president‚ comedian Trevor Noah hilariously outlined the similarities between the US president and Zuma.

The comedian‚ who hosts the US prime time show The Daily Show is notorious for his Trump jokes.

"Donald Trump reminds me of African dictators. He loves himself‚ he believes that only he can fix the problems and he speaks in the third person. I mean‚ he's the first African dictator to use Twitter‚" he said.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show the comedian took it a step further and listed the similarities between Donald and "African dictators"‚ particularly Zuma.

Watch the video here:

Source: TMG Digital

