Standing on a hill in Knysna Heights on Thursday‚ President Jacob Zuma described the scene that confronted him as the “worst disaster I have ever experienced”.

From there he was accompanied to the devastated White Location by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille‚ DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ cooperative governance minister Des van Rooyen and other officials.

At first‚ residents appeared to be happy to see Zuma‚ singing as they greeted him. But as he left‚ they saw Zille and began dancing and singing with her. People who were rebuilding their homes stopped and joined in.