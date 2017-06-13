News

Ben Ngubane walks out of Eskom

'Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation‚ which I accepted'

13 June 2017 - 06:21 TIMESLIVE
SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane. Picture: THE TIMES
SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane. Picture: THE TIMES

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown has announced the resignation of Eskom’s chairperson Ben Ngubane.

“Dr Ben Ngubane has resigned with immediate effect as non-executive director and chairperson of the board of Eskom.

“Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation‚ which I accepted‚” Brown‚ said on Monday

“I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15‚ and wish him well in the future.

“To ensure continuity at Eskom‚ I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval‚” Brown said.

Eskom’s AGM is scheduled to take place later this month.

Ngubane was previously chairman of the SABC board and oversaw the rise of Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was fired by the new board yesterday.

- TimesLive

