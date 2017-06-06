Project 'M': The Gupta plan to buy the M&G and turn it into a puppet paper

At the time of the e-mail, articles were appearing frequently in the Mail & Guardian revealing the inner workings of the Gupta family. The newspaper was among the family's fiercest media critics.

A report in the newspaper in 2013, which referenced a Sunday Times exposé that alleged Tony Gupta had tried to bribe a senior official at SA Airways, led to both newspapers being sued by the family for R500m for defamation — possibly the biggest defamation suit in South African legal history — but the suit never went to trial.

Trevor Ncube, deputy executive chairman of M&G Media and publisher of the M&G, is also the chairman of Zimbabwe's Alpha Media.

Asked to comment on Monday, Ncube said the M&G had not changed ownership since 2002.

"As normal with any business we get approached by entrepreneurs expressing an interest in acquiring our business," Ncube said when asked if he had ever received offers from Gupta-linked businesses.

Asked if he would have declined a purchase offer from the Gupta family, Ncube said: "The Mail & Guardian is a national institution of which we are mere custodians. We have a duty to protect its brand of journalism, particularly cutting-edge investigative journalism.

"It would be reckless and irresponsible to off-load the business to anybody likely to undermine the 30-year-plus legacy of fiercely independent journalism," Ncube said.

The Guptas' attorney, Gert van der Merwe, said he had advised his clients not to respond to media inquiries until the veracity of the e-mails had been established.

