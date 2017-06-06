“They should be prepared to stay inside their homes. Outside they should tie down belongings because we are expecting abnormally strong winds‚” SAWS communications manager Hannelee Doubell said.

The City of Cape Town is ready to evacuate people in high-risk areas in preparation for the storm.

Charlotte Powell‚ spokes-man for the Disaster Management Centre‚ said they were on stand-by should the cold front become “dangerous”.

“Our NGO partners are ready for humanitarian relief and we have plans to evacuate people in high-risk areas to emergency shelters such as community halls if it becomes necessary‚” said Powell‚ who said the front could well turn out to be a “normal winter storm”.

She advised Capetonians to fix leaking roofs‚ open paths to allow stormwater to flow through‚ stay indoors and dress warmly.

The national weather service issued warnings for several areas, including the Winelands‚ Cape Metropole and the Overberg.

Forecaster Thabisile Ntleko said winds‚ high seas and flooding could even result in “loss of life”.

Council crews were on call yesterday‚ checking water drainage infrastructure for blockages and preparing storm canals.

“There are concerns about flooding and damage to infrastructure‚ but we believe we are prepared to handle that.

“What the city needs is rain and we welcome this weather. The city and province need substantial rainfall to recover‚” said mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg.

With dam levels at 19%‚ Limberg emphasised the importance of any amount of rain to Cape Town.



“If we receive belowaverage rain this winter then it will take beyond three years for our water infrastructure to recover.

“This rain will help, but it won’t resolve the problem‚” she said.

- The Times