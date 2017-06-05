News

Jacob Zuma less popular than Donald Trump, says Time Magazine

05 June 2017 - 10:53 David Gernon
President Jacob Zuma. REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma. REUTERS

It’s not a good sign when your country’s leader is listed with Donald Trump‚ whose approval rating hovers at around 40%.

President Jacob Zuma was bestowed that dubious honour recently‚ when Time Magazine compiled a list of five world leaders less popular with its citizens than the embattled American president.

South Africans with a penchant for dark comedy will be heartened to see Zuma making the cut‚ with Time pegging his approval rating “at an all-time low of 20%” in the seven major metropolitan areas. More eye-popping is the number of South Africans who want him to resign: an astounding 70%.

While the article lists the country’s slumping economy as part of the reason for the low approval ratings‚ it also points to the man himself as the biggest cause.

“But it’s Zuma himself who’s the bigger problem‚” the article reads‚ listing the nearly 800 charges of corruption against him‚ his patronage networks and the expelling of well-respected ministers as part of myriad reasons to account for only one in five urban South Africans supporting the president.

“Zuma’s term runs through 2019 — for most South Africans‚ change can’t come soon enough‚” the article concludes.

The other four listed include Michel Temer of Brazil‚ Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro‚ Najib Razak of Malaysia and Alexis Tsipras of Greece.

South Africans might be comforted that at least Zuma hasn’t overseen crises on the scale of some of the above leaders: Maduro endures daily violent protests and inflation of over 800% last year while at the same time defanging the national legislature.

Temer may find himself the second Brazilian president in a row to be impeached after recordings emerged linking him to the far-reaching Lavo Jato graft scandal. Brazil is also in its worst recession after two consecutive years of the GDP contracting more than 7%.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Denel runs to Guptas: Daniel Mantsha ‘gave them ...
News
2.
How deputy finance minister benefited from Prasa ...
News
3.
Mbalula's former spin doctor asked Atul Gupta for ...
News
4.
Jacob Zuma less popular than Donald Trump, says ...
News
5.
How Gigaba got the Guptas into Transnet
News

Related Articles

LETTER: Zuma’s crime is stealing SA’s dream
Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Zuma bounces back, again
Opinion / Bruce's List

JUSTICE MALALA: A matter of time before Jacob Zuma, like Idi Amin, flees and ...
Politics

Zuma’s free hand a disaster for policing
Opinion

Zuma denies owning mansion in Dubai
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.