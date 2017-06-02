The eerie echoes between Idi Amin and Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s norm-breaking campaign and early reign has been compared to several other divisive historical figures, especially previous American presidents.

But when it comes to the style in which he communicates, there’s an uncanny resemblance to a notorious African dictator from the 1970s.

For those who lived during Idi Amin’s vicious reign in Uganda between 1971 and 1979, there are clear echoes four decades later in Trump’s speeches and press conferences, or when he fires off his notorious tweets.

Let me say up front Trump, who was democratically elected, can in no way be compared to Amin when it comes to how the so-called “Butcher of Uganda” came to power or the brutal way he dealt with dissent during his eight-year regime. One of the most barbaric military dictators in post-independence Africa, the death toll of his own citizens under his rule is put at 500,000.

The comparison I am looking at is the similarity of styles and tone of communication. Even though Trump and Amin are from completely different eras with different modes of communication, there are clear parallels between the two telegenic men.

Decrees with flourish

Amin’s numerous decrees were announced on radio and television and carried in newspapers with flourish. One such decree was the expulsion of the Asian community from Uganda.

In front of international television cameras and newspaper journalists, Amin accused Indians of being “smugglers who carried five passports”. He blamed Britain for bringing them to Uganda during colonial rule. Amin claimed the expulsion decision was taken in the national economic interests of Uganda:

I took this decision for the economy of Uganda and I must make sure that every Ugandan gets the fruit of independence. I want to see the whole Kampala street is not full of Indians.

Fast-forward 44 years. At a campaign rally Trump promised to deport illegal immigrants from Mexico, some of whom he called “rapists”. Trump also announced that he was going to build a wall barring them from entry into the United States which Mexico was going to pay for.

“Mark my words,” he said. Afterwards he proclaimed that he “loved Hispanics”.

In similar style Amin said, “It’s not my responsibility to offer them (expelled British Asians) transit camps! The British High Commissioner is here and it is his responsibility,” remarking afterwards that the British “are my great friends”.

For Amin’s Uganda, it was a devastating decision. The expelled Asians were the entrepreneurs, the bankers, the professionals who had formed the country’s middle class since colonial times. Six months after their departure the country’s hitherto promising African economy spiralled into recession.

Trump’s America may not suffer the expulsion of unwanted foreigners but its regional entrepreneurs such as potato and vegetable growers will suffer from the absence of cheap available labour from across the border in Mexico.

Impulsive use of technology

The two presidents have similarities in their impulsive use of quick communication technology. Trump is a compulsive tweeter while Amin loved dispatching telegrams.

Amin telegraphed disgraced American president Richard Nixon wishing him a “quick recovery from Watergate” and to Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere, his erstwhile foe, a peculiar message in lieu of peace talks at the height of a war between the true countries:

If you were a woman I would have married you … although your head is full of grey hairs.

There were even more bizarre ones to the Queen of England, saying he expected her to send him “her 25-year-old knickers” in celebration of the silver anniversary of her coronation. There was an offer of assistance to Edward Heath, the British prime minister, to save the British economy:

If you would let me know the exact position of the mess.

A Trump tweet to Iowa voters who voted against him in the primaries had similar condescending tones:

Too much Monsanto in the corn creates issues in the brain?

It was later deleted.

There was another tweet about James Comey, the FBI director he fired: