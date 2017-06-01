Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s former spin doctor Anda Bici approached the Gupta family asking for funding‚ the leaked Gupta emails show.

Bici‚ who is well known in ANC circles for being a “fixer” specialising in communication‚ wrote to Atul Gupta in June 2014 requesting financial assistance for an ANC Youth League project that in total would cost about R6.3m.

On Thursday Bici confirmed the email but said that he had never had any relationship with the Guptas. He had been referred to them by someone.

“Yes‚ I did send the email to the said address of a Gupta fellow even though I have never seen any of them. The project has never happened. It is a general phenomenon to ask for sponsorship of businessmen and women. I am delighted that he never responded nor help though‚” Bici said.