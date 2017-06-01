News

Mbalula's former spin doctor asked Atul Gupta for R6.3m 'project' funding

01 June 2017 - 14:36 Siphe Macanda
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s former spin doctor Anda Bici approached the Gupta family asking for funding‚ the leaked Gupta emails show.

Bici‚ who is well known in ANC circles for being a “fixer” specialising in communication‚ wrote to Atul Gupta in June 2014 requesting financial assistance for an ANC Youth League project that in total would cost about R6.3m.

On Thursday Bici confirmed the email but said that he had never had any relationship with the Guptas. He had been referred to them by someone.

“Yes‚ I did send the email to the said address of a Gupta fellow even though I have never seen any of them. The project has never happened. It is a general phenomenon to ask for sponsorship of businessmen and women. I am delighted that he never responded nor help though‚” Bici said.

He said his request was for a genuine cause to write the Youth League’s story. “[The request] was not self-serving‚” he said.

In the email‚ Bici sent attachments that provide Atul Gupta with the project’s budget and logistical details for his consideration. He said the project was approved by the then ANCYL National Task Team‚ and would consist of a book as well as four documentaries on the history of the ANCYL.

“Dear Mr Gupta. The e-mail of this nature serves to submit a proposal to your good office and department for partnership and financial assistance‚” the email stated.

In the email Bici said he was writing on behalf of three young activists who had come up with a concept to commemorate the heritage of youth struggles in the country.

“We would greatly appreciate to have a meeting to follow up and finalise this matter by the end of June at the latest as we plan to have a launch and have a manuscript of this project by September 2014 and complete book and documentary at the beginning of 2015‚” the email stated.

The project’s concept document said the project would be part of the ANCYL 70th anniversary‚ which was in September 2014.

“Against this brief‚ we wish to involve former leaders in the compilation of a documentary through narrating their experiences and stories of the various epochs the organisation has undergone. As key players of the ANCYL’s history we believe their narrations will serve not only as memoirs but tools to teach younger generations on the future struggles we are to confront‚” the concept document stated.

The Times/Sunday Times

