"The democratic centralism dictates that decisions taken by the constitutional structure‚ binds everyone including if there's a possibility of people who may have been holding different views. Once a decision has been taken by the structure‚ it is binding to all of sundry within the organisation‚ its binding to me‚" said Dlamini to huge applause.

"When the workers have spoken‚ we all should understand that our responsibility is to implement that particular mandate. I am emphasising this point comrades so that from now on‚ when we stand and pronounce on a decision of the federation‚ now stop looking closer at the screen and say 'Does that one really mean what he is saying?'" Dlamini added.

Dlamini's remarks came just hours after the National Union of Mineworkers health and safety national chairperson‚ Peter Bailey‚ gave him an ultimatum to either stand firm and take the union federation’s resolutions seriously or else an alternative leader would be elected to head the organisation. Bailey was making NUM's declaration at the Cosatu closing session.

On the opening day of Cosatu's central committee meeting on Monday‚ Dlamini was expected to state the federation’s stance on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma in December when his term comes to an end‚ but did not do so.

This prompted Cosatu's first deputy president‚ Tyotyo James‚ to take to the podium and unapologetically affirm the federation’s posture that Ramaphosa should take over the reins of the ANC and country in an attempt to save the movement.