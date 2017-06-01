There should be a broader inquiry into state capture by the business community so that the facts on the issue are established‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Responding to matters raised during the presidency budget vote debate in the National Assembly‚ Zuma said the issue of state capture was “a big thing”.

“There should be an inquiry into state capture by the business community. State capture is now big thing. We now all agree we need to do it [the inquiry] and cannot pick and choose‚” said Zuma.

“That will help us because we are going to stop depending on rumours and allegations‚ but we will depend on facts so that people do not pile allegation after allegation‚” the President said.

A collection of email correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates‚ including cabinet ministers and Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ have revealed how the Guptas have been influencing government operations in recent months.

The state capture allegations have led to renewed calls for Zuma to step down.

This week‚ the ANC backed the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ but said it should go beyond the findings of the Public Protector‚ and investigate the extent of business influence on the state from 1994.