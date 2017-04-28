Murder and torture - Ipid probes allegations against top cop Phahlane's chosen few

It has been alleged that the general was bribed to award contracts when he headed the police forensic services division.

He has also been accused of money-laundering.

Phahlane has refused to co-operate with Ipid's investigators.

Ipid spokesman Dlamini confirmed to The Times that the directorate had recently reopened murder and torture investigations into several of Phahlane's team members.

"Ipid has recently become aware of new torture allegations against these officers, which are now also being investigated.

"The murder and torture investigations, like those against Phahlane, were not investigated when they should have been."

He said Ipid was also investigating members of the team formed by Phahlane for intimidating people who might testify against him.

"It is concerning to Ipid that the allegations against these team members, which go back as far as 2006, have not been investigated."

He said that among the policemen's alleged victims were witnesses to the torture, disappearance and murder of armed-robbery suspects.

Dlamini said that the directorate had established that the policemen it was investigating were involved in the arrest and alleged intimidation of advocate Gerrie Nel during his prosecution of Selebi.

Phahlane's spokesman, Major-General Sally de Beer, refused to respond to questions about Ipid's investigations of cases of murder and torture in which team members were implicated.

She also refused to answer questions about allegations that the team's members had tried to coerce people who had deposed affidavits at the request of Ipid, regarding corruption allegations against Phahlane, into altering their statements.

De Beer said all allegations against police officers were dealt with internally and "we will not subject any of them to a trial through the media".

- The Times