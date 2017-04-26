The determinations were approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA but the court found that the regulator's concurrence with them was procedurally unfair‚ irrational and in breach of the National Energy Regulator Act as there was no public participation.

Judge Lee Bosalek‚ with the concurrence of Judge Elizabeth Baartman‚ also found that the request for information issued by Eskom in December last year was unlawful and unconditional and it was set aside.

The request for information‚ which closes at the end of this month‚ would form the basis for a request for proposal and for the procurement of 9‚600MW of nuclear energy.

In a written judgment handed down on Wednesday‚ Judge Bosalek declared that the manner in which Joemat-Pettersson had tabled the nuclear co-operation agreements with the US‚ Russia and Korea in Parliament was unconstitutional and unlawful‚ and set aside them aside.

The nature of the agreements meant they had to be tabled in terms of section 231 (2) of the Constitution‚ which requires the approval of both houses of Parliament‚ and not section 231 (3)‚ as the minister irrationally decided to do‚ the judge said. Tabling in terms of Section 231 (3) does not require parliamentary endorsement.

There were joyous scenes outside the court after the judgment was handed down in the case‚ which was brought by Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute against the Minister of Energy‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ the National Energy Regulator of SA‚ speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete‚ chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise and Eskom.

Spokespersons for the two organisations said the judgment would ensure there was proper oversight by Parliament and the people in the process of procuring of nuclear energy‚ which would have to be undertaken in an open and transparent process.

The two NGOs argued there had been no proper public participation or consultation process over the determinations‚ which were "irrational and unreasonable". The government rejected these arguments on the ground that these determinations amounted to "executive policy".

Judge Bosalek‚ however‚ said the determinations — which would have far-reaching consequences for the country — were not merely administrative decisions‚ and a "rational and fair decision-making process" was required before Nersa decided whether or not to concur with the minister's proposed determination.