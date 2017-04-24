Nkandla 'fall guys' to face the music

The saga of the refurbishing of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home with taxpayers' money enters a new chapter on Monday as disciplinary hearings against 10 Department of Public Works officials begin in Durban.

The Sunday Times revealed on Sunday that millions more are to be spent on security and infrastructure upgrades at the president's KwaZulu-Natal homestead.

The Presidency has denied the Sunday Times allegations.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ruled that the disciplinary hearings should be open to the media.

The application was brought by The Times' owner, Times Media, Media24 and the Mail & Guardian.

Judge Piet Koen said in his ruling last year that the public nature of the Nkandla upgrading demanded that citizens have access to all the facts so that they could make informed choices.