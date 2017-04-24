A warrant of arrest should be issued for Ntlemeza, says Mbalula
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has told reporters at the headquarters of the Hawks in Pretoria that former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza acted unlawfully by arriving at the elite police unit’s offices on Monday morning.
“We have been informed that General Ntlemeza entered the management meeting of the Hawks at their headquarters this morning and he ordered the head of supply chain to give him a car which is roaming around the streets of Pretoria or wherever he is this afternoon. And he has got a cellphone of government and state in his possession‚” Mbalula said.
He confirmed a warrant of arrest would have to be issued‚ as Ntlemeza had broken the law and Ntlemeza’s actions were “considered unlawful and would be acted on decisively”.
“I have explained in no uncertain terms to General Phahlane the consequences if he fails to act on Ntlemeza‚ whether they are friends or not‚” Mbalula said‚ referring to acting national police commissioner‚ Khomotso Phahlane.
Mbalula was however at pains to explain that there was no fight between the ministry and SAPS or the Hawks‚ and that the court order was being implemented.
“There is no need for all this drama‚” he said. “This is not Hollywood.”
“Lieutenant-General Ntlemeza is not entitled to report for duty or to exercise any powers or duties afforded to the head of the DCPI unless the SCA reverses its decision‚” he said.
