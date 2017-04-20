Welcome to the Church of Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The hotel conference room was small. But even if it had been 10 times bigger it would have struggled to contain the ego of a man who routinely refers to himself in the third person, and who spoke for two hours about the wonders of Motsoeneng "because all over the world people speak about Hlaudi Motsoeneng".

There is no category for this kind of "press conference". It was more sermon than briefing.

It was the weird ranting of a man on the wrong side of a court ruling that ousted him from his job as COO of the public broadcaster but who remains in an odd no-man's land. He is technically still an employee but without a position until his future is settled at a disciplinary hearing.

But for his followers (they come with capital letters as The Friends of Hlaudi) this was nought but a detail. They sang their praises with evangelical fervour.

In fact, they regaled journalists for a full hour before Motsoeneng finally appeared. And it was all broadcast live. On an SABC television channel.

One local artist supporting Hlaudi, Suthukazi Arosi, did shout: "Hallelujah!" After praising Hlaudi in her speech to journalists, and calling herself "a legend", she continued: "I am standing here today for Brenda Fassie and Miriam Makeba, who are not here today. Hallelujah in the name of Jesus Christ. "

Had Motsoeneng started baptising his supporters no one would have blinked.