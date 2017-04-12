Hawks boss who hunted Gordhan is fired after court ruling

Embattled Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has been fired with immediate effect. His dismissal was enforced by the Pretoria High Court just hours ago.

Ntlemeza suffered a double blow today‚ when judges Peter Mabuse‚ Jody Kollepen and Selby Baqwa dismissed his leave to appeal last month's high court decision that his appointment as one of the country's most powerful policemen be reviewed.

The High Court had ruled that his appointment was invalid.

Ntlemeza was appointed head of the Hawks in December 2014 by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law brought an application for Ntlemeza’s appointment to be declared irrational and unlawful and set aside‚ asking the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen.

In March 2015, High Court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza "lacks integrity and honour" and had made false statements under oath.

He was acting head of the Hawks at the time.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE