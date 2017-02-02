News

Wits fires 'senior staff member' over sexual misconduct

An independent investigation found the man guilty in respect of the three complainants and concluded the misconduct warranted dismissal

02 February 2017 - 06:24 AM Roxanne Henderson
Wits University. Picture: WITS
Wits University. Picture: WITS

Wits University has confirmed that a senior staff member has been dismissed‚ after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct.

The staff member was accused of sexually harassing his colleagues. Three women laid complaints with the university's Gender Equity Office late last year.

An independent investigation found the man guilty in respect of the three complainants and concluded the misconduct warranted dismissal.

The man was notified accordingly and dismissed on Wednesday.

“The University established the Gender Equity Office about five years ago to deal firmly and categorically with sexual harassment. We believe that this is an example of where the University has moved swiftly within the parameters of the law to address [gender based harm] on our campuses.

“Again‚ I would like to make it very clear that the University will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment‚” Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib said in a statement.

EWN reported that the three women accused the senior staff member‚ a professor‚ of using his position and influence for sexual gain‚ allegedly promising to assist them in furthering their careers.

A university source last week told TimesLIVE that the case was complicated with the professor laying counter-complaints against his accusers.

Habib did not make mention of such counter-complaints.

- TMG Digital

