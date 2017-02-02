The man was notified accordingly and dismissed on Wednesday.

“The University established the Gender Equity Office about five years ago to deal firmly and categorically with sexual harassment. We believe that this is an example of where the University has moved swiftly within the parameters of the law to address [gender based harm] on our campuses.

“Again‚ I would like to make it very clear that the University will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment‚” Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib said in a statement.

EWN reported that the three women accused the senior staff member‚ a professor‚ of using his position and influence for sexual gain‚ allegedly promising to assist them in furthering their careers.

A university source last week told TimesLIVE that the case was complicated with the professor laying counter-complaints against his accusers.

Habib did not make mention of such counter-complaints.

- TMG Digital