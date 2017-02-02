"I expect a comprehensive legal opinion from senior counsel in the second week of this month."

Mkhwebane said this was a complex matter and no president had been set in South African law.

She said it had been a "bumpy" 16 weeks for her office‚ but it was not unexpected.

She said because of the heightened interest in who would take over from her predecessor Thuli Madonsela‚ it was not surprising that her seven-year term got off to a rocky start.

"What I did not expect though was the peddling of half-truths‚ fabrications‚ innuendo and vitriol about me and my being."

Mkhwebane said‚ however‚ t hat she and her team stood their ground and would not be "de-focused" from holding leaders accountable.

