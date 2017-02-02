News

Public Protector to oppose Zuma State Capture application - for now

Mkhwebane said she has filed a notice to oppose Zuma's application to comply with court rules

02 February 2017 - 12:29 PM Genevieve Quintal
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: TMG DIGITAL
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: TMG DIGITAL

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose President Jacob Zuma's application to take the State of Capture report on review‚ but this could change depending on legal advice.

Addressing media on her 100 days in office‚ Mkhwebane said she has filed a notice to oppose Zuma's application to comply with court rules.

"In the notice‚ I clearly indicated that I will consider my position once I have been advised by senior counsel on the legalities of the basis of the application‚" she said.

"I expect a comprehensive legal opinion from senior counsel in the second week of this month."

Mkhwebane said this was a complex matter and no president had been set in South African law.

She said it had been a "bumpy" 16 weeks for her office‚ but it was not unexpected.

She said because of the heightened interest in who would take over from her predecessor Thuli Madonsela‚ it was not surprising that her seven-year term got off to a rocky start.

"What I did not expect though was the peddling of half-truths‚ fabrications‚ innuendo and vitriol about me and my being."

Mkhwebane said‚ however‚ t hat she and her team stood their ground and would not be "de-focused" from holding leaders accountable.

- TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE

JUSTICE MALALA: How Zuma is about to make 2017 worse than 2016

'Zuma is emboldened — or is desperate to the extent that he has become reckless — and has been hinting at a cabinet reshuffle since early December'
Politics
3 days ago

LILY GOSAM: Zuma's secret blueprint for total power

An ambitious plan to redraw provincial boundaries, control the treasury and conclude mega-deals to keep the ANC under Zuma control was hatched
Politics
7 days ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s first 100 days draws mixed reaction

Stakeholders complain the new Public Protector is too closeted and overprotective of Zuma’s legacy
National
9 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Gerrie Nel: Why I've decided to go private
News
2.
Public Protector to oppose Zuma State Capture ...
News
3.
What advertising execs earn
News & Insights
4.
Wits fires 'senior staff member' over sexual ...
News
5.
WATCH — Hlaudi's speech: 'No matter what, South ...
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.