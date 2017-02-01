Motsoeneng was not listed on the official program for the service but his presence was acknowledged on several occasions during the service.

Later in the service‚ program director Penny Lebyane announced that the program had changed and that Motsoeneng would soon address mourners at the memorial.

It wasn't long before Motsoeneng's address had moved from mourning Lundi to blowing his own trumpet.

"With me‚ what you see is what you get" Motsoeneng declared‚ before mentioning 90 percent music quotas and asserting that the nation loved him. "Let me tell you today‚ South Africa loves Hlaudi‚ no matter what!" he told mourners.

Take a look at his full address below: