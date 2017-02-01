News

WATCH — Hlaudi's speech: 'No matter what, South Africa loves me!'

01 February 2017 - 07:50 AM TshisaLIVE
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. GALLO
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. GALLO

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng stole the limelight at the memorial of gospel star Lundi Tyamara in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ declaring himself a prophet sent to lead the nation‚ whether South Africans like it or not.

Motsoeneng raised eyebrows when he walked into the Grace Bible Church in Soweto and sat in the front row with close friends and family of the gospel singer.

Motsoeneng was not listed on the official program for the service but his presence was acknowledged on several occasions during the service.

Later in the service‚ program director Penny Lebyane announced that the program had changed and that Motsoeneng would soon address mourners at the memorial.

It wasn't long before Motsoeneng's address had moved from mourning Lundi to blowing his own trumpet.

"With me‚ what you see is what you get" Motsoeneng declared‚ before mentioning 90 percent music quotas and asserting that the nation loved him. "Let me tell you today‚ South Africa loves Hlaudi‚ no matter what!" he told mourners.

Take a look at his full address below:

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Gerrie Nel: Why I've decided to go private
News
2.
WATCH — Hlaudi's speech: 'No matter what, South ...
News
3.
Gerrie Nel resigns to join new Afriforum ...
News
4.
Millennials reject the idea of Valentine’s Day
News & Insights
5.
WATCH — Hlaudi's speech: 'No matter what, South ...
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.