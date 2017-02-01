Gerrie Nel: Why I've decided to go private

Nel‚ who put Paralympian Oscar Pistorius behind bars‚ was speaking at the media conference in Pretoria where he explained his move to a new private prosecution hub within Afriforum.

The Afrikaans lobby group is no stranger to the courts‚ having fought several cases involving affirmative action and university language policies‚ but this unit’s work would be a departure from Afriforum’s usual civil litigation focus.

Nel said the decision was not one that had been taken lightly or instantly.

"There have been discussions on it for more than a year. This has been a long time coming‚" he said.

While simultaneously pledging faith in the justice system‚ Nel said the decision to leave the NPA "has nothing to do with politics".

"It is about a challenge‚ which I could not refuse‚ and about delivering justice to the people of South Africa.

"My vision for this team is to assist the country's justice system. I have 100% faith in those I have left behind at the NPA and South Africa's criminal justice system‚" he said.

He denied any disagreements with NPA head Shaun Abrahams‚ whose office would ultimately authorise the Afriforum team’s prosecution.