Ex-Joburg official arrested for fraud and corruption

The woman resigned when the previous administration received a preliminary report on her dealings. She is accused of colluding with property owners and enabling properties worth as much as R120-million not to pay rates.

She is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

“She was identified as the person responsible for irregular and fraudulent adjustments and devaluing of 22 properties in the city‚ amounting to just under R500 million. The fraudulent adjustments and changes of the market values of the aforementioned properties by invalid Municipal Objection Outcome letters resulted in the loss of an estimated R40 million worth of revenue over five financial years‚” the city said in a statement.

A deputy director in the city who was exposed in the Carte Blanche episode has also been suspended pending swift disciplinary processes.

“We intend on also going after private companies and individuals who worked with these officials to erode the integrity of the City and steal from our residents. These individuals in the private sector must also face the full might of the law and stolen money returned‚” the city said.

Further arrests in connection the this matter are imminent.

