Leaked Absa report may be used 'for nefarious purposes', warns Madonsela

“How it [the provisional report] ended up with other parties I don't understand…Will it be used for nefarious purposes? That is possible. From our side it was never about using the report for nefarious purposes,” said Madonsela.

The timing of the report's release has been questioned by some analysts who believe that Absa is being targeted for closing Gupta-linked accounts

The preliminary report recommends that Absa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Barclays Africa Group, pay back R2.25bn for an unlawful apartheid era bank bailout. The money relates to the bank's acquisition of Bankorp in 1992. Bankorp started receiving assistance from the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) in 1985. Absa has stated that all obligations to the central bank had been met by October 1995.

The provisional report has found that the apartheid government violated the Constitution by supplying Bankorp with bailouts between 1985 to 1995. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given Barclays Africa, the Reserve Bank, the National Treasury and the Presidency until February 28 to make submissions before finalising the investigations. The provisional report also proposes that President Jacob Zuma consider establishing a commission of inquiry to see whether other apartheid-era loans should be repaid by other institutions that looted the state.

Advocate Paul Hoffman laid the initial complaint with Mandonsela in 2010. This was after a 1997 investigation by CIEX, a covert UK-based asset recovery agency headed by former British intelligence official Michael Oatley. Oatley offered his services to the government to investigate and recover money misappropriated during apartheid.

Meanwhile, Madonsela told the Cape Town press club that there is a need for commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

In her swansong report late in 2016 titled State of Capture, Madonsela instructed Zuma to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of improper influence by the Gupta family over the president and his family.

“If we don't get a commission of inquiry to test those allegations of state capture there will always be a trust deficit,” said Madonsela.

