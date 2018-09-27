JONATHAN JANSEN: Schools are failing to transmit basic human values

'When those institutions fail in their duty to convey such connecting values, then our worst instincts such as violence and revenge kick in'

EXTRACT

This commitment to reconciliation lies deep within our political culture from the reconciliation between Boer and Brit at the start of the previous century to the rapprochement between black and white at the end of the 1980s.

What held together the SA transition was a deep commitment within our national culture to ubuntu combined with a sacred commitment to spiritual life. It was a transition marked by unforgettable gestures from the prominent role of religious figures in the Peace Accords and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to everyday acts of forgiveness played out of the national stage; in regards to the latter, think for example of Adriaan Vlok’s approach to Reverend Frank Chikane and also to the Mamelodi mothers.