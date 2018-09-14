DARREL BRISTOW-BOVEY: How to step into tomorrow without the worry

'The momentum that took him boldly toward the unknown has slowed, now he’s on the edge of it, and it feels like something deep and dark and empty and cold'

EXTRACT

People like to say those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it, but I think it’s also true that people who expect the past are more likely to resurrect it, and I’m one of those people, so I try to sniff out ways to keep myself open, to remind myself that a feeling is just something you feel, not something real in the world.