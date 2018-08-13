Trevor Noah is right. People can be both French and African

The afterglow of France winning the 2018 World Cup tournament on July 15 should be gone by now. But the arguments over France’s 23-man squad, with as many as 15 players with African roots, rage on. The victory has ignited social commentaries on race, immigration and national identity across the international terrain.

But it was a joke that set the cat among les pigeons. Two days after the final, Trevor Noah — host of the late-night American TV talk programme, The Daily Show — jokingly alluded to France’s World Cup triumph as an indisputable bilateral win-win for Africa(ns): "Africa won the World Cup… I get it, they have to say it’s a French team, but look at those guys. You don’t get that tan by hanging out in the South of France, my friends."

As a British Nigerian — and as such part of the worldwide, transnational African diaspora community — I, along with multiple other Africans, both continental and diasporan, basked in the reflected glory of Noah’s sentiment as we congratulated the French team from afar.

However, the French ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, did not think the South African-born comedian’s joke was funny. He sent an indignant official letter to Noah the very next day saying that nothing could be less true than his quip about "an African victory". He added: "Unlike the US, France does not refer to their citizens based on their race, religion or origin. To us, there is no hyphenated identity, roots are an individual reality. By calling them an African team, it seems you are denying their Frenchness. This, even in jest, legitimises the ideology which claims whiteness as the only definition of being French."