' Sadly, there is no new dawn as economists, corporates and citizens around the country are beginning to acknowledge'

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is it time to vote the bums out of power?

EXTRACT

That Mabuza allegedly channelled education funds earmarked for children of the poor to bolster his standing and advance his political fortunes to the national stage turns the stomach.

In the meantime children in the province he lorded over as premier – one of our most corrupt provinces – died in pit latrines.

One little child suffocated in waste with his hand desperately reaching out above the faeces.

I will never forget that image presented by the authors of this sombre analysis of the state of education and politics in this country.